Arrest made in Friday night shooting off Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say they've taken one person into custody on a charge of attempted murder following a Friday night shooting on Two Notch Road.
According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to 7431 Nates Road, the address of a Red Roof Inn hotel, around 11 p.m. where someone had been shot. At the scene, they found a woman with gunshot wounds to her upper body who was soon rushed to a local hospital for treatment.
Overnight, investigators determined that 28-year-old Ryan Myers was a suspect in the case and arrested him on an attempted murder charge. Myers is currently in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Investigators haven't said what may have led up to the shooting or otherwise described a possible motive. The victim's condition also has not yet been released.