Arrest made in Friday night shooting off Two Notch Road

At the scene, they found a woman with gunshot wounds to her upper body who was rushed to the hospital. Her condition was not released.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say they've taken one person into custody on a charge of attempted murder following a Friday night shooting on Two Notch Road.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to 7431 Nates Road, the address of a Red Roof Inn hotel, around 11 p.m. where someone had been shot. At the scene, they found a woman with gunshot wounds to her upper body who was soon rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Overnight, investigators determined that 28-year-old Ryan Myers was a suspect in the case and arrested him on an attempted murder charge. Myers is currently in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.