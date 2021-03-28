Arrest made in 2020 Lexington murder case

Suspect apprehended in Columbia area of Richland County, accused of killing unarmed man

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon announced Sunday, March 28, 2021, an arrest has been made in the June 25, 2020 incident that left one man dead and a child injured.

Keyshaun Alfred Muller, 20, allegedly shot and killed Trayon Newhouse after the two men argued in front of a house on Minolta Drive, off US-176/Charleston Hwy in West Columbia. Investigators on the case said Newhouse, 28, was not armed and did not provoke Muller before the shooting. A toddler was also shot during the incident, suffering non-life threatening injuries.

Muller has been charged with murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was taken into custody without incident, according to reports, after being located in the Columbia area of Richland County by members of the US Marshals Service's Fugitive Task Force and Columbia Police Department.