Arrest made in Columbia Place Mall shooting

Incident occurred June 25, linked to a domestic dispute

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff's Department said a woman has now been arrested in connection with a shooting at the Columbia Place Mall on Friday, June 25.

Jamie Roberson, 41, was charged with Domestic Violence 1st degree and she was booked at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Deputies responding to a call of shots fired around 6 p.m. and found a man who had been shot at the shopping mall located at 7201 Two Notch Rd. The shooting took place outside a store known as After Five.

Police have not said exactly what they think led up to the shooting.