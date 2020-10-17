Police investigating Bishopville Post Office fire as arson

The Bishopville post office went up in flames for the second time since 2017.

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — The Bishopville Police Department made an arrest in connection to a fire at the Bishopville Post Office.

The fire happened early Saturday morning, according to a post from the police department, and an arrest has been made.

This is the second time the post office was affected by a fire.

In January of 2017, a fire broke out inside the building and forced the United States Postal Service (USPS) to close the office until renovations could be done. The building remained closed for a longer period of time because of an investigation into the intentionally set fire.

The post office reopened in October of 2018, more than a year later.

According to Lt. Brandon Holloman with the Lee County Fire Department, law enforcement is still working the scene and it is active as of 3 p.m. on Saturday.

According to Lt. Holloman, the fire is being investigated as arson and they have someone in custody.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED,) Lee County Sherriff's Office, Lee County Fire, Bishopville Police, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF,) and the Postal Service Police are on the scene investigating.