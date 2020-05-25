COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in north Columbia last week.

Delrico Edmonds is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Police say they located Edmonds at a Lexington County home around 11:00 p.m. Sunday with the assistance of U.S. Marshals and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Edmonds is accused of driving to the 3700 block of Fern Avenue shortly after 9:00 p.m. on May 23 and shooting Jamie Wooden, 38, after an argument.

Wooden died from complications of a gunshot wound to the upper body according to the autopsy.