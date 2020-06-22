Arrest made in fatal shooting on Fairfield road

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts plans to release the victim’s name after conducting an autopsy Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. —

A man has been arrested in the fatal shooting that happend Sunday morning at a Family Dollar on Fairfield road.

Gregory Edwards, Jr, 19, has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Edwards was arrested by police officers during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon after leaving a local motel on Fairfield Road.

A firearm that officers found inside the vehicle has been seized for ballistic testing.

Edwards is accused of shooting and killing a 61-year-old man at the Family Dollar store located at 5304 Fairfield Road.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Columbia Police officers received a ShotSpotter alert shortly before 8:30 a.m. for 5304 Fairfield Road.

When they responded to the scene, they found the injured victim in the parking lot. EMS transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased by medical staff.