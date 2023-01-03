Arrest made in hit and run involving truck and moped

The incident happened on Fish Hatchery road near the town of Gaston.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol has arrested the person who hit and killed someone riding a moped in Lexington County.

Troopers arrested Charles Matthew Besancon, 36 of Pelion.

He was driving a 2018 Ford pickup. He has been charged with hit and run resulting in death.

The deadly incident took place between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Monday on Fish Hatchery Road near Kimmey Road, which is close to the town of Gaston.

Troopers say the truck was traveling south on Fish Hatchery when it struck a moped and then left the scene.

The driver of the moped died from their injuries. He's been identified as 37-year-old Darrell Ferris Branham.