COLUMBIA, S.C. — An arrest has been made in the murder of a Columbia woman in February.

Lynwood Small, 39, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

On February 27, deputies were dispatched to a call of shots fired on Carnegie Street at approximately 6 a.m. On their arrival at Carnegie Street, deputies say the found Shakila Shanta Booker, who had been shot in the lower body.

The investigation determined that the incident took place in the 2700 block of Brady Street, but the Booker walked over to Carnegie Street seeking help. Booker died at the hospital as a result of her injuries.

Deputies say Small was arrested at his home Wednesday morning without incident by the Richland County Sheriff’s Fugitive Task Force.