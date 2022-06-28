Arrest made in North Pointe Estates shooting that left one man dead

Mitazia Quinshawn Harvin turned herself in to Columbia Police. She is accused of shooting the 29-year-old victim

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 25-year-old woman has turned herself in to the Columbia Police Department (CPD) after an investigation into a fatal shooting at a North Columbia apartment complex on June 24, 2022.

Mitazia Quinshawn Harvin surrendered herself to CPD officers and members of the US Marshal Service's Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force shortly before midnight Monday, June 27. She allegedly argued with the 29-year-old victim at North Pointe Estates, 100 Ripplemeyer Avenue, before shooting him.

CPD officers responding to a Shotspotter alert -- notification of gunfire in the area -- found a large crowd of about 30 people gathered while fellow officers rendered medical aid to the shooting victim.

EMS personnel transported the victim to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

CPD investigators learned the victim and others in the crowd that had gathered at or near the crime scene at the apartment complex were wearing ankle-monitoring devices. The victim was on ankle monitoring after being released from jail on bond for a CPD charge of Second Degree Assault and Battery in May 2022.

Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook says, “This case is another example of a life lost too soon to senseless gun violence. It also continues a concerning trend of persons involved in violent criminal activity out of jail wearing ankle monitoring systems. Violent offenders must be held accountable.”

CPD continues to investigate the case to determine if additional persons will be charged in connection to this case.

Harvin is being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.