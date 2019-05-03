RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richand County deputies say they made an arrest in the search for "Oscar" featured on Saturday's episode of Live PD.

Officials say deputy Chris Blanding was on patrol Saturday while on Live PD when he saw a vehicle with smoking brakes. As Blanding attempted to stop the vehicle to assist, deputies say the driver evaded him, driving recklessly through the community.

When deputy Blanding then attempted to stop the vehicle for reckless driving, the driver failed to stop for blue lights and a short chase ensued, according to deputies. After the driver got away, deputies say Blanding continued to try to locate the driver. while no arrest was made by the end of the show, deputies say the investigation continued.

Jose Ortiz, 28, was arrested on Monday, according to deputies. He is charged with driving under suspension - 3rd offense, habitual offender and failure to stop for blue lights.