WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Police Department announced investigators have made an arrest for a killing over the weekend.

According to reports, a stabbing occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 7, 2020, at 802 Central Drive in West Columbia. Investigators with the West Columbia Police Department arrested Randy Eugene Self, also of West Columbia, the same day.

Self was booked at the Lexington County Detention Center where he is awaiting bond.

The department will provide additional details in this case at a later time. Anyone with any information regarding this case should contact the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721 or CrimeStoppers of the Midlands by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC, using the P3 Tips App, or by going to midlandscrimestoppers.com and clicking “Submit a Tip”.