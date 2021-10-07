18-year-old charged with killing two women in Orangeburg County

Jamore Ellison is facing two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A suspect has been arrested on charges that he shot to death two women last month.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenel said 18-year-old Jamore Ellison is facing two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Ellison is accused of shooting at four women back on September 12 around 3:40 a.m. At the time, the victims were traveling home along Coleman Avenue.

During the shooting, two women died, while another was hit by gun fire. The fourth woman in the car was not hurt.

“We were able through a non-stop investigation to identify and this week apprehend this individual involved in this heinous crime,” the sheriff said. “He is one of the shooters who ambushed a vehicle and opened fire.”