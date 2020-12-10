Columbia Police make arrest, identify victim of Sunday shooting in Rosewood

Incident took place after argument between victim and female acquaintance Oct. 11 in Rosewood neighborhood

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook announced the department has made an arrest in the fatal shooting incident that happened this past Sunday in the Rosewood neighborhood.

Ra’Keesh Youmans, 21, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and is currently at the Richland County Detention Center.

Youmans is accused of shooting Paris Lavelle Pralour, 31, shortly before midnight Sunday, Oct. 11.

According to preliminary reports, officers from the Columbia Police Department (CPD) went to 3624 Rosewood Drive for a reported shooting. When they arrived on scene, they found the victim inside the house with serious injuries. Officers administered first aid to Pralour until EMS arrived to take him to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

According to the autopsy, Pralour died from a gunshot wound to the upper body. CPD investigators have determined that Youmans allegedly shot Pralour following an argument with the a woman who was with the suspect.