NEWBERRY, S.C. — 34-year-old Brandon Joiner was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and other charges.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster posted the information on Facebook Tuesday morning.

Deputies say they identified Joiner through information gathered at the scene and extensive follow up investigations.

Officials say warrants were issued for Joiner last Thursday. Newberry County deputies and SLED agents searched for Joiner throughout the weekend. Joiner surrendered to law enforcement Monday. His bond was denied and he is in the Newberry County Detention Center.

Sheriff Foster said the fight started inside the Hartford Community Center early Sunday morning, October 27, 2019.

Two people were involved in a fight inside the center. Those individuals were asked to leave by security personnel hired by the party hosts. Shortly after, Joiner and Kevin Holland started a fight with guns. During that gun fight, Jared Singley was shot and died a short time later from his wounds. Joiner suffered a gun shot to his leg. Holland was arrested the day after the incident.

Sheriff Foster said he expects more arrests and remains concerned with the lack of cooperation by people at the party.

"I am sure many people saw the fight, the gun battle and may have critical video information that could lead to who fired the fatal shot that killed Singley. If you want to stop the violence, let us put the violent offender in jail," Foster explained.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CRIMESC. A financial reward is offered through Crime Stoppers of the Midlands.