Arrest made in nightclub shooting on Broad River Road

The shooting injured a security guard at a Hookah lounge on Broad River Road back in May.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies have made in arrest in a May shooting that injured a security guard at a Broad River Road nightclub.

Deputies say James Alterique White is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carry of a pistol. He was arrested by the Midlands Gang Fugitive Task Force without incident on Monday.

Richland County deputies say they were at unrelated call for service in the 2600 block of Broad River Road at 3 a.m. on May 2 when they heard shots fired from a Hookah lounge in the 2700 block.

Deputies say they ran towards the scene as shots continued to be fired as a large group of frightened people ran from the scene.

Investigators say they learned that a security guard at the club was hit in the upper body by a bullet. He was transported to a local hospital.