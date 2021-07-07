Suspect arrested in sexual assault of elderly woman in Columbia

Authorities say 30-year-old Tamar Nance is facing several charges in connection to the crime.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police in Columbia have made an arrest just weeks after a man allegedly broke into an elderly woman's home and sexually assaulted her.

The department released a statement on Tuesday announcing the arrest of 30-year-old Tamar Nance in connection with the crime, which police say happened on June 23.

According to police, Nance is accused of breaking into the victim's Crossbow Drive home, holding her against her will, and sexually assaulting her. He's also accused of stealing her credit card.

Police said DNA evidence connected Nance to the crime and that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) assisted in the investigation.

As a result, he's now facing charges of criminal sexual conduct, first-degree burglary, kidnapping, and financial transaction card theft.