Suspect arrested after two men shot at the Colony Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting at the Colony Apartments Monday night.

Officers say Kevonta Jones, 22, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Police say Jones shot two men following an argument at the Colony, which is located near Bailey Street. The incident happened around 7 p.m.

Officers say the incident is "isolated." They believe Jones had a personal conflict with one of the victims.

Police say as of late Tuesday afternoon both victims were in critical condition.