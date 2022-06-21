x
Suspect arrested after two men shot at the Colony Apartments

Officers say the suspect had a fight with one of the two victims.
Credit: aijohn784 - stock.adobe.com

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting at the Colony Apartments Monday night.

Officers say Kevonta Jones, 22, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. 

Police say Jones shot two men following an argument at the Colony, which is  located near Bailey Street. The incident happened around 7 p.m. 

Officers say the incident is "isolated." They believe Jones had a personal conflict with one of the victims.

Police say as of late Tuesday afternoon both victims were in critical condition. 

Jones is being held at the Richland County Detention Center. 

