'Old friend' arrested after shooting man during attempted robbery

The victim was shot multiple times, leading to an attempted murder charge for Tykiawah Latrell Rivers.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — U.S. Marshals have arrested a suspect now facing an attempted murder charge in Lexington County after investigators say he visited a man - and then attempted to rob him.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the victim described 21-year-old Tykiawah Latrell Rivers as an "old friend" who had contacted him in hopes of hanging out on Saturday. However, when Rivers got to the apartment on Feather Run Trail, the hang-out turned into a robbery attempt.

The victim told the Lexington County authorities that Rivers pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim "give everything up."

Rivers is then accused of firing several shots at the victim, who was hit multiple times. Despite the injuries, the victim is expected to recover, investigators said.