SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis announced the arrests of three suspects in the shooting deaths of two men back in September.

Sierra Renee Wilson, Armonie Freeman, and Trayvuane Scott were arrested in connection to the deaths of Michael Sigler, Jr, 22, and Christopher Antonio Thompson, 19.

According to reports, deputies from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call of a shooting and a vehicle leaving the scene in the Cherryvale community on September 18. Investigators concluded that the victims Sigler and Thompson were walking down the roadway when a vehicle pulled alongside and someone fired several shots. The victims were transported to a local hospital where they died from their injuries. Sigler's father was walking with the victims but did not sustain injuries from the gunfire.

The vehicle was identified as being reported stolen from a Sumter County residence days before the incident. Wilson was identified as the subject who had stolen the vehicle.

On Sept. 21, a Sumter City Police officer attempted to stop the stolen vehicle, but the car refused, and a chase ensued.

Two suspects in the vehicle abandoned the vehicle and ran into a wooded area. Officers at the scene were able to identify Scott as the driver and Freeman as the passenger of the vehicle. During further examination of the vehicle, evidence was obtained to link it to the murders.

Wilson was arrested on Nov. 12 and charged with grand larceny of the vehicle, financial transaction card theft, and two counts of murder.

Freeman was arrested at Scott's residence on Nov. 13 and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, criminal conspiracy, two counts of murder, obstruction of justice, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of marijuana, and possession of a stolen forearm.

Scott was arrested in a wooded area behind his residence after a short foot chase on Nov. 13 and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for a blue light, two counts of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, criminal conspiracy, obstruction of justice, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a stolen firearm.

The three suspects are booked at the Sumter County Sheriff's Office Detention Center.

Sheriff Dennis stated that this murder does not appear to be related to any of the other recent shootings in the Sumter area. The investigation is ongoing.