Two charged with murder in killing of Sumter man

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Three people have been arrested in connection with the killing of a Sumter man Wednesday night.
Sumter County deputies say 29-year-old Xavier Ballard was shot to death around 7 p.m. on July 7. Ballard was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Two of the suspect, Jamie Golden Jr., 18, and Zyarriah Myers, 19, are charged with murder. A third suspect was charged with accessory after the fact.
According to deputies, the shooting happened after an altercation between Ballard and Myers, who were previously in a relationship. Myers' current boyfriend, Golden Jr., arrived at the mobile home park sometime afterwards.
Deputies say Golden Jr. admitted to shooting Ballard during an interview.
Investigators say this is an ongoing investigation. All three suspects are awaiting first appearance hearings that will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Friday.