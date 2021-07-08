Two charged with murder in killing of Sumter man

29-year-old Xavier Ballard was fatally injured and died in the hospital after being shot at his mobile home.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Three people have been arrested in connection with the killing of a Sumter man Wednesday night.

Sumter County deputies say 29-year-old Xavier Ballard was shot to death around 7 p.m. on July 7. Ballard was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Two of the suspect, Jamie Golden Jr., 18, and Zyarriah Myers, 19, are charged with murder. A third suspect was charged with accessory after the fact.

According to deputies, the shooting happened after an altercation between Ballard and Myers, who were previously in a relationship. Myers' current boyfriend, Golden Jr., arrived at the mobile home park sometime afterwards.

Deputies say Golden Jr. admitted to shooting Ballard during an interview.