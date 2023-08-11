x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Arrest made in connection with Two Notch Road shooting that wounded two people

The department's latest update does not suggest whether Carrie is responsible for wounding the two victims, but investigators believe he fired a gun.
Credit: WLTX

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police arrested one person in connection with a Wednesday evening shooting that wounded two people.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. at a gas station in the 2500 block of Two Notch Road, police said. Police believe the shooting erupted out of a dispute between two groups. Police believe the two victims will survive their injuries but didn't provide a medical condition for either.

Since the shooting, police have arrested 19-year-old Zachary Carrie on a charge of breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature. The department's latest update does not suggest whether Carrie is responsible for wounding the two victims, but investigators believe he fired a gun.

Jail records show he remains in custody. The records don't specify whether Carrie has appeared for a bond hearing in court.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

SC priest pleads guilty to child exploitation

Before You Leave, Check This Out