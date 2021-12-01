Arrest made in killing of 28-year-old man in Richland County

Richland County Sheriff announced the arrest of Jerod Dequin Goodwin, 20, for murder in the death of Genesis Williams

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced an arrest has been made in an August 15, 2021 shooting on Dominion Drive that left one man dead.

Jerod Dequin Goodwin, 20, has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and grand larceny.

According to officers, sheriff's deputies responded to a call around 7 a.m. August 15 in the 2000 block of Dominion Drive, off Caughman Road near Eastover. Arriving at the scene, they found a man, later identified as 28-year-old Genesis Williams, who had been shot in the lower body. Williams was transferred to a local hospital where he died from his injuries

Investigators determined that Williams and Goodwin had been together at a club before the shooting and began arguing in the car after leaving the club. When the vehicle stopped on Dominion Drive, both men exited the vehicle and Goodwin pulled out a gun and shot Williams..

Goodwin left the scene in the victim’s car, leaving Williams lying in the street.

Goodwin was arrested without incident by the Midlands Gang Fugitive Task Force Tuesday, Nov. 30, at a family member’s home in Lexington.