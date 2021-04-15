Married couple arrested in connection to assault, robbery after traffic incident in north Columbia

Two victims were driving on Two Notch Road when they were cut off by the Kingkades in another vehicle. John Kingkade motioned for the victims to pull over in the Dollar Tree parking lot where he got out of his vehicle, approached the victims’ car, and began shouting racial slurs at them. When the male victim got out of his car, Kingkade assaulted him and knocked him to the ground, according to the report. When the female victim came to his aid, Krystal Kingkade assaulted her. Both victims’ phones were taken and the suspects left the scene.