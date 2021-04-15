Married couple arrested in connection to assault, robbery after traffic incident in north Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department has announced the arrest of a married couple accused of robbing and assaulting a man and woman after a traffic incident.
A 38-year-old male, John Kingkade, and his wife Krystal Kingkade, 37, were arrested at their home Wednesday evening, April 14, and charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of assault and battery 1st degree.
According to the report, the incident happened on Saturday, April 10 near the Dollar Tree at 8921 Two Notch Rd. Deputies were called in reference to an assault around 7 p.m.
Two victims were driving on Two Notch Road when they were cut off by the Kingkades in another vehicle. John Kingkade motioned for the victims to pull over in the Dollar Tree parking lot where he got out of his vehicle, approached the victims’ car, and began shouting racial slurs at them. When the male victim got out of his car, Kingkade assaulted him and knocked him to the ground, according to the report. When the female victim came to his aid, Krystal Kingkade assaulted her. Both victims’ phones were taken and the suspects left the scene.
Both victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.
The Kingkades were booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
OTHER NEWS HEADLINES: