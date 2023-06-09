Two more arrests made in connection with Meadowlake Park shooting

Three others had been arrested previously in the shooting that left 11 people hurt - nine of them wounded by gunfire.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two more men have been arrested in connection with the shooting at a Richland County park that left several people wounded in late April.

Sheriff Leon Lott announced on Friday that 21-year-old Sincere Boatwright and 19-year-old Mayar Kual have both been arrested and charged with 11 counts each of attempted murder in connection with a shooting that happened at Meadowlake Park around 1:30 a.m. on April 29. The two are also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Previously, the Richland County Sheriff's Department had announced the arrests of two minors and a young adult, Christopher Pearson.

In all, 11 people were hurt in the incident - nine of them from gunfire. The victims ranged in age from 16 to 20 years old.

Lott said in the announcement on Friday that they aren't done.

"If you were there that night and you fired a gun, we will find you," he said.