Two suspects charged with killing woman, shooting man in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County deputies have arrested two men in connection with the killing of a woman and the wounding of another man.

Officers say 24-year-old Tyrese Dwan Glascho and 18-year-old Jalin Trevon Jordan and both charged with murder, attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Lexington County deputies say the two shot and killed 55-year-old Emily Zeigler outside her home Thursday morning on Pine Grove Road in Batesburg-Leesville. A man, who the coroner said was an acquaintance of Zeigler, was also shot.

“The charges against both suspects stem from an attempted armed robbery in front of a home on Pine Grove Road,” Koon said. “Detectives have determined the suspects tried to rob the man at about 2 a.m.”

The sheriff said the men fired their guns in the directions of the victims after the attempted armed robbery.

“The woman was hit in the upper body and eventually pronounced dead on the scene,” Koon said. “The man was shot multiple times and continues to recover at the hospital.”