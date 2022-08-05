Teens charged with shooting 9-year-old South Carolina boy in the leg

Officers say the four are charged with the shooting where bullets were fired into a home and a little boy was hit by gunfire.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fairfield County deputies have arrested four suspects who they said were responsible for shooting a 9-year-old boy in the leg.

Officers say the four suspects were located and taken into custody early Friday morning in Kershaw County with the help of deputies over there.

The suspects have been identified as 19-year-old William Portee and 18-year-old Chrystopher Richardson, along with two juveniles.

The suspects are each being charged with with six (6) counts of Assault and Battery First Degree; one (1) count of Assault and Battery High and Aggravated Nature; one (1) count of Firing into a Dwelling and one count of Possession of a Firearm During a Violent Crime.

Officers say the four are charged with the June 19 shooting were shots were fired into a home and a little boy was hit by gunfire. The child suffered a wound to his lower leg.

Officers did not say yet what they think led up to the crime or why the house was targeted. Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery did say more arrests are coming.