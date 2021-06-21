Arvada police officer among 3 dead in Olde Town Arvada shooting

Police said Officer Gordon Beesley was killed in the shooting that happened near West 57th Avenue and Olde Wadsworth Boulevard.

ARVADA, Colo. — An Arvada Police Department (APD) officer and another person were killed in a shooting in Olde Town on Monday afternoon that also left the suspected killer dead, APD said.

Police said officers responded about 1:15 p.m. to a call of a suspicious incident in the Olde Town Square near the Arvada Library. That's in Olde Town Arvada in the area of West 57th Avenue and Olde Wadsworth Boulevard.

Just after 1:30 p.m., APD said it began receiving 911 calls that shots were being fired, and an officer had been hit.

Officer Gordon Beesley was identified as the officer killed in the square.

9NEWS will live stream a news conference scheduled for 4 p.m. in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

Police said a suspect was shot and killed and will be identified by the coroner's office.

Another man was killed during the incident and will be identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

Two shelter in place orders were issued after the shooting out of an abundance of caution, according to APD. Both orders have been lifted.

Beesley was a veteran officer with the department. APD said he was a school resource officer or SRO at Oberon Middle School, and was working patrol while school was out for the summer. Jeffco Public Schools said he was also an SRO at Lincoln Academy and Excel Academy Charter School.

Arvada Library was closed for the rest of the day Monday.

"It's a very sad, dark day." Arvada Mayor Marc Williams said. "We got through a pandemic; we'll get through this."

On Monday, first responders from around the metro area gathered to take place in a procession, escorting the fallen officer's body from the scene. The Arvada Water Tower was also lit in blue Monday night in honor of the officer.

APD said the only official donation site is the Colorado Fallen Heroes Foundation. The Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation said all donations received in the next month will be given to Officer Beesley's family. After that time period, donors may specify that their gift is intended for the Beesley family, according to the JCSO.

The Arvada Chamber of Commerce said in a statement that Chamber President Kami Welch and her team went into the basement of the chamber during the shooting, and stayed there for more than an hour.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out this afternoon. The Arvada Chamber team is safe and awaiting additional information," Welch said. "Our hearts are with the Arvada Police Department and all who were impacted today."

The scene at Ralston and Wadsworth in Olde Town Arvada. One person down the street on Ralston said he heard three shots and then ran to his car. #9News pic.twitter.com/fZMc7KK70w — Katie Eastman (@KatieEastman) June 21, 2021

Beesley was highlighted in a 2015 9NEWS story profiling his friendship with a boy who had developmental disabilities.

A memorial to Beesley continued to grow Tuesday morning in Arvada.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS