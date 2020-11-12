All of the victims were under the age of 10, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

JEFFERSON, Ohio — WARNING: This story contains details of disturbing crimes; reader discretion is advised

An Ashtabula County woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars for her role in the sexual assaults of multiple children.

Cherise Griffith, 41, received her sentence Thursday from Common Pleas Judge Gary L. Yost. She had previously pleaded guilty to four counts of child rape.

Griffith was one of multiple defendants in the case, with 33-year-old Dannail Obhoff already sentenced last October to 25 years in prison. A third co-defendant, 52-year-old Stewart Stacy, is still facing 12 felony charges.

"While iron bars will restrain evil and prevent further harm, my heart breaks for the young victims who have also been imposed a lifetime of potential harms and painful memories," Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said, adding that all victims were under the age of 10. "Child rapists rape no children in prison."

