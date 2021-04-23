4 arrested, 1 wanted after viral video assault at Columbia's Colony apartment complex

Four women have been arrested and one man is wanted in connection to an assault at the Colony Apartments on Monday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A number of arrests have been made in connect with the an assault that occurred at the Colony Apartments in north Columbia on Monday afternoon, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Four women have been arrested on charges ranging from kidnapping to burglary and vandalizing after an assaulting another woman inside an apartment and damaging a car outside. Additionally, there are warrants for a man involved in the assault.

Multiple people captured the assault on cell phones and shared video on social media. Moments before the crime, the victim was seen holding a baby. The child was removed from the victim’s arms before the assault happened.

A 36-year-old woman is accused of unlawfully entering the female victim’s Bailey Street apartment on April 19, 2021 and trying to forcefully remove her 5-month-old baby from her arms. She is also accused of encouraging others inside the home to assault the victim. She's charged with first degree assault and battery, burglary and kidnapping.

Police say they have active arrest warrants for that suspects' 18-year-old son, who is accused of unlawfully entering the victim’s home and causing $2,000 worth of damages to her car outside. Once located, police say he will be charged with burglary and malicious injury to property.

Earlier in the week, police arrested three others in connection with the assault.

One woman was accused of unlawfully going inside the victim’s home and repeatedly assaulting her. She's charged with first degree assault and battery and first degree burglary.

A 23-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman are accused of forcefully pulling the female victim out of her home during a physical altercation. Both women are charged with kidnapping.

If you have any information about this case, police ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: