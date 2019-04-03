CAYCE, S.C. — An employee at Brookland Cayce High School is being accused of assaulting a student, causing the student to briefly lose consciousness.

Willie Louis Scott Jr., 60, is charged with assault and battery in the 3rd degree. Scott works at Brookland Cayce as a teacher's assistant and assistant football coach at the school.

Cayce Public Safety officers say on February 27, the 18-year-old victim in the case was being counseled for a dress code policy. During that conversation, officers say Scott came toward the student and put his hands about the victim's neck and shoulders.

Officers say the student's airway was restricted and he briefly lost consciousness. The victim was able to return to class shortly after the incident, police say.

The Cayce DPS School Resource Officer was notified of the incident by a school official and an investigation was begun immediately. Police say officials with Lexington School District 2 have fully cooperated with the investigation and continue to provide assistance as requested.

Scott turned himself in Monday, and will have a bond hearing later in the day.