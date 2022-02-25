x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Reward offered by ATF for information about explosive devices in Irmo neighborhood

This dates back to an incident in Irmo last August where multiple explosive devices were found.
Credit: WLTX/ATF
No suspects have been identified at this time, but investigators are looking for information on a light-colored vehicle (pictured below) seen in the area at the time of the explosion.

IRMO, S.C. — The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) on Friday announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the location, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for building and detonating an explosive device in an Irmo neighborhood. 

On Aug. 2, 2021, the Irmo Police Department and the Irmo Fire Department responded to reports of an explosion at the intersection of Cressfell Road and Chapelwhite Road. 

RELATED: Meet three young entrepreneurs taking care of Business in the Midlands

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the SC Law Enforcement Division, ATF, and FBI also responded to the scene. 

Multiple explosive devices were found in the immediate area. 

RELATED: A look inside the 'Nest Academy' at Irmo High School

No suspects have been identified at this time, but investigators are looking for information on a light-colored vehicle (pictured below) seen in the area at the time of the explosion.

Anyone with information about this case should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477).

RELATED: Irmo graduates have worked their way to the ACC

In Other News

Fatal hit and run in Richland county