Reward offered by ATF for information about explosive devices in Irmo neighborhood

This dates back to an incident in Irmo last August where multiple explosive devices were found.

IRMO, S.C. — The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) on Friday announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the location, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for building and detonating an explosive device in an Irmo neighborhood.

On Aug. 2, 2021, the Irmo Police Department and the Irmo Fire Department responded to reports of an explosion at the intersection of Cressfell Road and Chapelwhite Road.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the SC Law Enforcement Division, ATF, and FBI also responded to the scene.

Multiple explosive devices were found in the immediate area.

No suspects have been identified at this time, but investigators are looking for information on a light-colored vehicle (pictured below) seen in the area at the time of the explosion.