Violent weekend in Atlanta leaves at least 15 people shot, police say

Eight people were shot in one incident at a gas station off Northside Drive.

ATLANTA — A mass shooting early Sunday morning at a northwest Atlanta gas station was just one of several incidents police in the city responded to from Saturday to Sunday.

There were at least 15 people shot in various incidents -- including eight Sunday morning in a drive-by at a Shell gas station near the Diamond Club off Northside Drive.

In that incident, police said a car pulled into the station around 1 a.m. and began firing at a group of people. Six were stable and two are in critical condition. The victims range in age from 16 to 21. No suspects are in custody.

On Saturday, just before 3 a.m., officers responded to Grady Memorial Hospital for a report of a person shot that had been dropped off at the emergency room. Police say the victim was taken into surgery and the circumstances that led to the shooting are unknown.

Also on Saturday, around 3:10 a.m., a 16-year-old boy said he was walking to a gas station at 1981 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in northwest Atlanta when he heard gunshots and realized he was wounded. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. No suspects were named in that case.

Around 5:40 a.m., police responded to a shooting where two women and a young child were hurt at an apartment off McDaniel Street in northwest Atlanta following a domestic situation. Investigators said a man was kicked out of the home and began firing shots from outside. All three victims are expected to be okay.

A 17-year-old boy was also killed Saturday following a dispute that escalated to gunfire, police said. Around 8:15 p.m., officers responded to 183 Mount Zion Road on a report of a person shot. The unnamed teen was taken to the hospital where he later died.