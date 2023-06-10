Warrants allege Atlanta officer withheld medical attention for 16-year-old girl after wreck as he forced sex acts on her

Ofc. Anthony Anderson was arrested Thursday and faces four felony charges.

ATLANTA — Warrants were released for an Atlanta Police Department officer now under arrest and accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl who allegedly forced sex acts on her after responding to an early-morning car crash.

Anderson faces four felony charges in the case. One of those - second-degree cruelty to children - alleges he withheld medical attention from the girl following the accident as he forced multiple sex acts on her.

The warrants for his charges of aggravated sodomy and aggravated sexual battery describe how he forced himself on her "without her consent" and forced her to perform a sex act.

The charge states that Anderson "knowingly with criminal negligence did cause a child under the age of 18 cruel or excessive physical or mental pain by not having medical personnel check the victim for injuries after a car accident despite medical personnel arriving on the scene."

That charge aligns with another Anderson is facing - violation of oath by public officer - which alleges he "willfully and intentionally violated the terms of his oath by law by willfully neglecting his duties as a peace officer... to protect the said citizen/victim."

This all happened as Anderson responded to the single-car accident just before 4 a.m. on Aug. 2 on MLK Jr. Drive alongside the Westview Cemetery.

The Atlanta Police Department said Thursday the teen later reported the assault to Gwinnett County Police, and APD was notified on Aug. 11 when Gwinnett Police questioned the officer and an internal investigation was opened; Anderson was removed from field operations.

“Not only am I disturbed and disappointed by these allegations, but it also angers me,” said APD Chief Darin Schierbaum in a prepared statement. “We ask the public to trust us to do the right thing, to keep them safe. So, when one of our own is accused of despicable acts with a minor, it erodes that trust that sometimes takes years to build."

Anderson's Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST) records show that he's been with APD since March 2016. His file reveals he's received several hours of training on community policing, fostering positive community relations, cultural awareness, field training and ethics and professionalism.

APD shared Anderson's disciplinary history, which shows he's received at least four citizen complaints since 2018. At least one was deemed to have insufficient evidence.

"You can be assured, I will act swiftly to investigate anytime allegations of misconduct are brought to my attention," Schierbaum vowed.

Police are still investigating. APD's special victims unit is requesting if anyone has any further information regarding this incident, please reach out at (404) 546-4260 or contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.