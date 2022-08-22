Atlanta woman released on parole after receiving life sentence for murder she didn't commit

Michelle Morrison had been in prison since 2009. Even though she never went inside the home where the murder happened, she was sentenced to life.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman sentenced to life in prison for a murder she did not commit is out on parole. It's a years-long fight that's only happened now - thanks to a new unit at the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office reviewing the integrity of past convictions.

Michelle Morrison's family always believed she would be released.

They also never made excuses for that night in 2007 when a man was killed during an armed robbery in Fulton County. However, they did think Michelle should be punished fairly for her role in it - and given a second chance.

"At first, it was just unbearable," said Cynthia Holland, Morrison's daughter.

In 2007, Morrison drove the getaway car for an armed robbery that turned into a shootout. One person died.

Morrison has been in prison since 2009. Even though she never went inside the home where the murder happened, she was sentenced to life.

But Monday, she walked out of jail.

"It feels great, it feels amazing," Morrison said. "Words can't even explain how I feel. I'm just grateful. I made it through, came out strong and I am ready to hit the world."

When her case was initially working its way through the court system, Morrison had been offered five years for attempted armed robbery as part of a plea deal. But her current attorney said she did not understand the offer and went to trial where she was convicted of felony murder.

"To have that conviction overturned, it's huge, that's Georgia History," said Attorney Janis Mann.

It's a history the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office is helping rewrite. District Attorney Fani Willis started the conviction integrity unit to review cases like Morrison's.

"Mass incarceration is a huge problem in Georgia. And to fix it, we have to learn to work together," Mann said.

Holland advocated for years at the Georgia State Capitol for the creation of the unit and for her daughter's release.

"The fight has kept me alive, I turned my pain into passion and my passion into purpose," she said.

While waiting for her daughter to be released, she helped dozens of other families advocate for their loved ones who are locked away. Morrison spent that time on herself.

"I learned to love me. And to know my value and self-worth, to make better choices. I think I am phenomenal now, nothing can stop me now," she said.