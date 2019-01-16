HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An ATM caught fire after a group of thieves attempted to cut it open with blow torch outside of a Wells Fargo in the Spring area overnight.

This happened outside of a bank located on FM 2920.

Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office responded to a call of a robbery in progress and arrived to find the ATM in flames. The thieves were gone by the time deputies arrived.

Firefighters from the Spring Fire Department responded to help put out the flames.

It is not known at this time if the thieves made off with any cash.