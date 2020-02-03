COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify a van involved in an attempted abduction of a Richland County teen last week.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. last Wednesday on Heron Glen Road at Village at Lakeshore Apartments, which is between Killian and Farrow Roads,

Stan Smith, Chief of Investigations with the Richland County Sheriff's Office, said a teenage girl went outside to let her dog back in the home when a man lurking nearby attempted to drag her into a waiting van.

The girl was with her dog as the time. As she was approaching the front yard, the suspect grabbed her. The girl screamed and the dog ran over and bit the man, who ran away.

Deputies say they believe the suspect was wearing all black along with gloves and a mask.

After hearing the girl scream, her mother ran outside and told deputies she saw the suspect running away. she said she also saw the van backing away at the same time, leading deputies to believe a second suspect may be involved.

The mother of the girl told deputies she had seen the van in the neighborhood earlier in the day, and deputies said that means it could have been a targeted abduction. Deputies say they reacted immediately and saturated the area in an attempt to try to catch the individual, but so far, he hasn't returned.

Deputies are asking anyone in the area with a video camera pointing out to the street to check for possible video of the van. Since the van had been spotted earlier in the day, deputies said any daytime video would be especially helpful.

The van is described as a panel van with windows on the back and on the driver front and passenger side. It is said to be "kind of a dingy, dirty color."

"You just need to be vigilant all the time, day and night" Smith advised parents.

"It's very upsetting. But She was brave and she handled it the right way," Smith said. "Make as much noise as you can and get away."

Anyone with video that may help deputies identify the van of the suspect(s) is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

