Attempted murder suspect arrested for allegedly shooting victim in face

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An attempted murder suspect is in jail following an overnight arrest for allegedly shooting another man in the face during an argument a week earlier.

Columbia Police said they, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service and the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, arrested and charged Sequan Summerson with attempted murder on Wednesday along with possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

The charges stem from a June 16 shooting on Plowden Road where he allegedly got into an argument with an acquaintance and shot him in the face and body. That victim remains in critical condition at a local hospital, police said.