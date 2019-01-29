ORANGEBURG, S.C. — “This is a very dangerous individual who has shown no regard for life whatsoever,” said Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “The streets of this county are much safer tonight as a result of several agencies reacting quickly in response to shots being fired inside a crowded night club.”

Dajour Maurice Hall, 36, has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The Bowman man also faces charges levied against him by the Bowman Police Department, including nine counts of attempted murder, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, two counts of malicious injury to personal property, and one count of firing into a dwelling.

Hall was apprehended early Sunday when Club Atlantis security officers called 911 to report a man with a gun inside the Orangeburg nightclub.

Officers from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, and the SC Highway Patrol responded to the Chestnut Street facility just before 4 a.m.

As officers from the three agencies converged on the facility, they heard shots being fired as club-goers fled the area.

A man with a gun in his hand was seen getting into a vehicle, which then sped off with officers in pursuit.

In the strip mall near Chestnut Street’s Fire Station Number 2, the vehicle abruptly stopped and three individuals fled on foot.

The Orangeburg deputies captured the driver after a brief chase.

However, the gunman fled behind the mall and onto George Street where he was located by an Orangeburg Police K9 unit. A handgun was found by the K9 officer underneath a nearby vehicle.

During the shooting inside the club, a male was struck several times and is being treated at a Midlands hospital.

Meantime, Bowman police had been searching for Hall since a pair of January 5 shootings in which multiple people were shot at, including a dwelling where a three-year-old child and other children reside.

Hall was ordered from the court following an outburst of profanity as bond was denied.