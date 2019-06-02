FOREST ACRES, S.C. — Deputies say an attempted robbery and stabbing in Forest Acres Tuesday afternoon is unrelated to the search for an armed bank robbery suspect in the area.

Richland County deputies say they were on Pinestraw Road in Forest Acres Tuesday afternoon as part of perimeter efforts while police searched for a suspect in the armed robbery of a bank on Forest Drive. While they were there, a man approached deputies to report he had been stabbed in a robbery attempt on Satchelford Road.

The man, who had been stabbed in the upper body, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The victim said the incident took place in the 6700 block of Satchelford Road around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

While the investigation is ongoing, deputies say they do not believe the Satchelford Road stabbing suspect is the same man who fled into Forest Acres following a bank robbery on Forest Drive earlier in the day.

If you have any information about the incident, deputies ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

