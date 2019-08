COLUMBIA, S.C. — An attempt to pull a car over in Columbia Monday night ended up in a pursuit of a car reported as stolen, according to police.

Columbia police say officers attempted officers identified a car reported as stolen on North Main street shortly after 8 p.m. Instead of pulling over, police say the driver of the car fled.

The chase ended without incident or injury on Atlas Road, where multiple people were detained. As of 9 p.m., police say they are working to sort out charges.