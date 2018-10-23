GRIFFIN, Ga. -- The attorney representing the mother accused of recording video of her dunking her 5-month-old daughter's head underwater said his client has post traumatic stress disorder.

Laquanda Mosley, 27, faces several felony charges, including aggravated assault with attempt to murder, first degree child cruelty and making terroristic threats. The disturbing video was posted onto Facebook.

Her attorney Paul Liston said Mosley told him she suffers from the effects of PTSD and postpartum depression.

RELATED | What's next for children of mom accused of posting videos of her dunking infant's head under water?

He said his client said she experienced a mental breakdown that was triggered by her boyfriend allegedly stealing $80. She planned on using the money for food for the children and rent. Liston said the baby wasn't harmed during the events that were depicted on Facebook.

Mosley plans on waiving her preliminary hearing at the end of the month. Liston said the district attorney's office also agreed to consent to a court-ordered mental evaluation of his client.

The two clips show Mosley’s 5-month-old baby in a plastic infant bathtub. In one 6-second clip, Mosley can be seen lifting her baby by the legs, dunking the infant’s face under water and leaving it there for several seconds. A second clip shows Mosley place her hands on the child’s upper chest while water flows up to meet most of the baby’s face.

Mosley also allegedly sent threatening messages with the video.

"This baby about to die on god," one threat read.

WATCH | Mom heads to court over video of her pushing baby's head underwater

Read the statement in full below from Mosley's attorney:

Laquanda Mosley has directed me to waive the preliminary hearing scheduled for 8 am, October 30 before Judge Rita Cavanaugh, Spalding County Magistrate Court. I just confirmed the waiver in an email to Judge Cavanaugh. I have been in contact with Ben Coker, DA Griffin Judicial Circuit, and he has agreed to consent to a court-ordered mental evaluation of Ms. Mosley. I am in the midst of drafting the consent order.

Ms. Mosley tells me she suffers from the effects of PTSD and postpartum depression, and that the mental breakdown you and the world viewed on Facebook was triggered by the anger she carries due to the boyfriend's stealing $80 which she had planned to use to pay towards her rent and to buy food for the children and herself. Up until the boyfriend took the money and left, he was watching/babysitting the children, which allowed Ms. Mosley to work and bring income into the household. When he left, there was no food, no money and no hope that she could work. She suffered a mental decline which she has not come out from under. The boyfriend would not reveal his location, so Ms. Mosley was able to communicate with him only via Facebook.

During the communication you saw on Facebook, Ms. Mosley was angered because the boyfriend said something that recaptured the fact that he had stolen the last of her money and and walked out. The baby, who reached age 5 months yesterday, was not harmed during the events depicted on the Facebook postings. Ms. Mosley was with the child for 10 hours before the police arrived to investigate. The baby was checked for fluid in his lungs (none) and other trauma (none). - Paul Liston

CATCH UP | Mom charged after posting disturbing videos of infant's attempted drowning

© 2018 WXIA