Vehicle found down embankment at North Augusta park leads to discovery of shooting victim

The death is still under investigation.

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — Authorities are investigating the death of a man found in a vehicle down a park embankment overnight.

According to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables, his office was called out after midnight on Thursday regarding an incident that had occurred on Wednesday night.

Ables said the North Augusta Department of Public Safety had responded to the vehicle down the embankment at Riverview Park. Inside, officers found an unresponsive person who was declared dead at the scene. Further investigation determined that the driver, identified as 23-year-old Kevon D. Carlisle of Augusta, had sustained a gunshot wound.

Details regarding the shooting itself are still limited. However, an autopsy in Newberry County has been planned for Carlisle.