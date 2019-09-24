AURORA, Colo. — A Colorado man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison after stabbing his stepfather and posting a social media video of the body.

The Sentinel reported Monday that 21-year-old Nickolas Vinson originally pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity before switching his plea to guilty of second-degree murder.

Authorities say Vinson acknowledged stabbing and killing 50-year-old Oscar Owensby in December 2017 in an Aurora home.

Authorities say Vinson then took a video of the body and posted it to Snapchat.

He was 19 years old at the time of the murder.

Court officials say they were arguing about helping around the house earlier in the day.

Vinson has been held at Arapahoe County Detention Facility since his arrest and will be credited with 648 days of time served.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS