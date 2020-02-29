AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video is from a January KVUE report about increasing gun violence in Austin.

Agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division arrested a man after he attempted to hire an undercover agent to shoot and injure a woman, according to an affidavit obtained by KVUE.

Michael Anthony Cruz, 47, contacted and met with an undercover agent on Feb. 20 to try and hire a hit on a woman after he failed to establish a relationship with her, the affidavit said.

Cruz told the agent he wanted to badly hurt a woman but didn't want her dead, according to the affidavit. The affidavit also said he wanted the agent to shoot her in the spine to paralyze her.

Cruz offered to pay the agent $1,500 to shoot the woman, according to the affidavit.

Cruz told the agent he had created plans and scenarios in which he thought about injuring the woman, including shooting her while she was driving on the highway.

The affidavit said the agent mentioned to Cruz that the woman might die if she was shot while driving, to which he responded that if she did, it would be dark out and there would be plenty of exits.

Cruz said that if the agent wasn't able to shoot the woman, he would probably do it himself, according to the affidavit. Cruz admitted to the agent that he had "conducted surveillance" at the woman's workplace two weeks prior.

Cruz is being held at the Travis County Jail on a $100,000 bond for criminal solicitation of first-degree murder.

