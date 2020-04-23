PHOENIX — A criminal investigation is underway after three people were reported missing from a small town in northern Arizona earlier this week.

The Chino Valley Police Department said David Batten, Elissa Landry and Mitchell Mincks were reported missing Tuesday after they were last heard from Sunday.

Officers took the missing person report on Chino Drive for Batten, 45, Landry, 28, and Mincks, 24, around 6 p.m. Tuesday. They were last heard from around 3:45 p.m. Sunday.

Batten is the homeowner and Landry's stepfather and Mincks is Landry's boyfriend.

Officers returned to Batten's home on Chino Drive on Wednesday and found evidence "indicating foul play," the department said.

Authorities are not releasing the reason for the suspected foul play because it is very early in the investigation.

A criminal investigation is underway.

Batten is described as a 5-foot-10 inches tall man who weighs approximately 255 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He goes by the name Nick.

Landry is 28 years old, 5-foot-10-inches, weighs approximately 155 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She goes by the name Ellie.

Mincks is 24, 6-foot-1-inches, weighs approximately 206 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. Mitchell goes by the name Mitch.

They may be travelling to Iowa in a blue 2013 Subaru Forester with an Arizona Women Veteran plate WV1236. Mincks has ties to Iowa.

If you see any of them, call 911 and do not approach. You can report to Yavapai Silent Witness online at yavapaisw.com or by calling 1-800-932-3232.