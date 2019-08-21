LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington police need your help to identify two suspects involved in a series of auto tampering incidents.

Police say two white males seen in home surveillance video were involved in a series of auto tampering incidents in the Woodcreek neighborhood.

If you recognize the suspects or have any information regarding these cases, police ask you to contact Detective Voravudhi at (803) 358-1514 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Lexington Police Department