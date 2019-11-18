LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A trail of questions follows after a little boy was shot and killed in Lancaster County.

Deputies found 10-year-old Dylan Twitty between two mobile homes around 4 p.m. on Friday. It happened on Coastal Way off of Memorial Parkway.

Dylan was a student at Erwin Elementary School, where a crisis team was on hand on Monday.

It was a single gunshot wound that ended Twitty’s life, according to the Lancaster County Coroner, after an autopsy was performed over the weekend.

Deputies found Dylan on the ground between two trailers with bystanders trying to help him.

RELATED: 10-year-old boy shot, killed at Lancaster mobile home park

“For any officer, for anybody for that matter, to pull up and find a ten-year-old that had been shot is devastating,” Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said.

Investigators say Dylan was shot in the upper body. Sheriff Faile did not release information about what led up to the shooting because of the ongoing investigation, but he believes it’s an isolated incident and does not appear to be random.

“Everything that we’ve looked at and followed up, up to this point, I don’t see a threat being out there,” Sheriff Faile said.

NBC Charlotte previously talked to Dylan’s cousin, Brenda Twitty, who placed a cross in the spot where he was found shot.

“It’s family and it’s a child, it really, really hurts,” Brenda Twitty previously said.

The Lancaster County School District released the following statement: “It is a sad day for Lancaster County School District during this unfortunate loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family along with our Erwin Elementary family.”

“Straight A’s, school is going to miss him because he was such a good kid with a beautiful smile,” Brenda Twitty said.

If you have any information about the case, you’re asked to contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our goal is to make an arrest in this case, find out exactly what happened to give this family some closure,” Sheriff Faile said.

MORE NEWS ON WCNC: