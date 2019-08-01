Authorities have released their initial findings regarding a baby found dead in a cooler along a Georgia road.

The Troup County Sheriff's Office released a statement on Tuesday saying that investigators attended the autopsy of the child, who was found on Boy Scout Road Sunday.

There, they learned that the child was full term, a white female and had no obvious signs of trauma or injury. A cause of death still hasn't been determined but drug testing is still pending. That, however, could take several weeks or even months.

Investigators still hope members of the public will be able to assist them in finding the child's mother.

Sergeant Stewart Smith with the Troup County Sheriff's Office said that investigators hope the picture of the cooler will help solve the case.

After talking with several witnesses, investigators determined the cooler had been sitting in the same spot for four days -- maybe up to a week.

"There is no excuse why they disposed of it like it was, or why they disposed of the child like they did," Smith said. "But again, we just want to know the circumstances of what happened and what led up to the death of this child."

Troup County authorities are asking anyone who knows of an expectant mother or one who was full-term but no longer has a child to call them at 706-883-1616. Tipsters can also provide information to the Troup County Crime Stoppers line at 706-812-1000.