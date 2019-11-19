LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A one-year-old girl in the Upstate of South Carolina is dead after she was struck and killed by a pickup truck.

The track happened on Sunday around 6 p.m. on Bellview Church Road in Laurens County.

Troopers say a pickup driven by 33-year-old Adrian Daniel Brown was heading west on the road when it struck three people who were walking in the area. The collision killed 17-month-old Ay'Vah Tierani Samuel. A 20-year-old woman and a 15-year-old were also injured.

Brown was not injured. He's been charged with leaving the scene of an accident with death, two counts of leaving the scene with injury, and driving with suspension.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Laurens County Coroners Office.