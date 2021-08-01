DA: Baby's death possibly due to drugs in breast milk

Investigators are awaiting the infant’s toxicology report, but natural causes have been ruled out in the baby's death.

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — Authorities have charged two North Carolina parents in the death of a 6-week-old baby who a district attorney says may have been exposed to drugs through breast milk.

News outlets report the Morehead City Police Department says 20-year-old Mellony McIver and 26-year-old Zackery Phelps - are each facing a second-degree murder charge.

Carteret County District Attorney Scott Thomas says investigators are awaiting the infant’s toxicology report, but natural causes have been ruled out in the baby's death.